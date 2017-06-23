We can’t stop watching this TV3 weatherman’s hilarious umbrella fail

It’s back and we can’t say we missed it - the good auld rain.

After nearly two full weeks for glorious sunshine, the weather has taken a predictable turn and TV3 sent their weatherman, Deric-Ó-hArtagáin out to investigate.

Let’s just say he did a ‘Teresa Mannion’ on it.

Deric has since claimed the fail as his 'career highlight' and juding by the side-splitting laughter in the studio his co-hosts may agree.

Happy Irish summer, folks!