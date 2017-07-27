WATCH: Youtuber comes out to his five-year-old brother

Meet Oliver Potter - a 20-year-old British youtuber.

Two days ago the vlogger decided to come out as gay to his five-year-old brother and record his reaction for his channel.

“We’re gonna talk about love,” he explains to her brother Alfie at the beginning of the video and after a few adorable exchanges about mummies and daddies, Oliver cuts right to the chase.

"How would it make you feel if I married a man?" he nervously asks his brother and what happens next will make you feel all warm inside.

"If you marry a man, it's going to be so cool,” Alfie says before explaining that he saw a film once where a man was in love with another man and the people in that film said it was cool.

The 5-year-old then went to talk about adoption and it was then we grabbed the tissues.

As Alfie says, “Love is love, love is love”.