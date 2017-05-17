WATCH: Wedding guest goes mad when he can't find McGregor

It’s safe to say, the days of the traditional Irish wedding are long gone.

These days brides and grooms are thinking far and wide outside the box when celebrating the special day, especially when it comes to entertainment.

Take this one couple who hired a hypnotist, Jason O’Callaghan to hypnoise some of their guests at the reception in Ballinasloe - and by the looks of it, it turned out to be gas craic.

Especially when he convinced one of the groomsmen that Conor McGregor was at the wedding in disguise.

The craythur.