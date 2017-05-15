WATCH: We all went to school with one of these. . .

June 7 is just around the corner and if your Leaving Cert seems like a distant memory now, let us refresh it for you.

It opens with English Paper 1; basically a warm up for the cramps you'll get in your writing hand during English Paper 2.

And no matter if you were a diligent student, a coaster, or somewhere in between, you'll definitely remember each of these characters from your Leaving Cert class.

So relatable, right?

Fupin Eejits, you've given us the giggles again!