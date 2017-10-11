Watch Vladimir Putin's reaction when he gets a puppy for his birthday
Russian president Vladimir Putin has been given another puppy as a gift.
The latest addition to his pack is a Central Asian Shepherd bestowed by the president of Turkmenistan today.
Turkmenistan's president Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov presented Mr Putin with the puppy as a birthday gift.
Mr Putin, an avid dog lover, turned 65 over the weekend.
Mr Putin cuddled Verny, which is Russian for "loyal", and kissed the pup on the head during a meeting in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi.
Mr Putin previously received a Bulgarian shepherd named Buffy from Bulgaria's premier and an Akita named Yume from a Japanese official.
The Russian leader also has been given horses and even a tiger.
Turkmenistan is a former Soviet republic.
