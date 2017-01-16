Watch: Two Cork teens take on Ed Sheeran's 'Castle On The Hill' as a duet and its just lovely

Back to Discover Home

Ed Sheeran's new song 'Castle On The Hill' has revamped as a duet by two Cork teenagers and it's quite the cover.

Evan Murray and Niamh Kirby have been playing and singing together for many years and their latest musical offering, Ed Sheeran's 'Castle On The Hill' has struck a chord with many social media savvy music lovers who have had the pleasure of hearing their rendition.

Already the cover has had over 50,000 views on Facebook and the number is still growing as more and more people discover this delicate duet of Ed Sheeran's latest musical offering.

Maybe the man himself will hear it and perform a trio with the talented pair!

You never know!
KEYWORDS: ed sheeran, cork teenagers

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover