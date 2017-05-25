Watch: Trump pushes past Montenegro's PM and social media cringed
US President Donald Trump has given NATO leaders a dressing down over not paying enough into the military alliance. Ahead of his speech in Brussels, he was filmed apparently pushing the Montenegrin PM, Dusko Marković, aside, writes Pam Ryan.
All we can think is. . .
Probably not the best impression he could have made.
Naturally, Twitter had a field day.
You tiny, tiny, tiny little man.— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 25, 2017
Did Trump just shove another NATO leader to be in the front of the group? pic.twitter.com/bL1r2auELd— Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) May 25, 2017
So in ONE DAY, Trump managed to: Shove Montenegro's PM. Tell NATO it's over. Call Germany "evil, very evil" & threaten trade war w/EU.— John Schindler (@20committee) May 25, 2017
@mcspocky @Muh6trillion @bmltechno I noticed Trump bowed, curtsied, and nearly wet himself in the presence of dictators but behaved like an ass in front of our NATO allies.— Dilligaf (@dilligaf0) May 25, 2017
Major cringe!
