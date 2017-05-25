Watch: Trump pushes past Montenegro's PM and social media cringed

US President Donald Trump has given NATO leaders a dressing down over not paying enough into the military alliance. Ahead of his speech in Brussels, he was filmed apparently pushing the Montenegrin PM, Dusko Marković, aside, writes Pam Ryan.

All we can think is. . .

Probably not the best impression he could have made.

Naturally, Twitter had a field day.

Major cringe!
By Pam Ryan

