Watch: Toddler interrupts wrestling match to ’save’ his big sister

Sibling rivalry is one of the oldest forms of conflict, but sometimes, brothers and sisters have to put their differences aside and have each other’s backs.

This video was a perfect instance of having your sisters back, but it was just the wrong time to act on it.

According to Shortlist.com, five-year-old schoolboy Ryan Prendergast was taking part in a competitive wrestling match with a girl of his own age, when her little brother felt the need to step in.

The toddler, to the amusement of everyone, rushes in to save his sister in an act of bravery and misunderstanding.

It has to be seen to be believed.

Probably not the kind of fight the referee was expecting to oversee, but he managed to separate Ryan from the noble attack from the girls younger brother.

We commend the youngster for his bravery and willingness to stand up to someone attacking his sister, even if it was in a controlled environment.