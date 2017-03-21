WATCH: These Cork open water swimmers in their 60s and 70s will put you to shame

A trio of open water swimmers from Cork have been viewed over 200,000 times after a video they appeared in, went viral.

The inspiring video features open water swimmer Tom McCarthy of Sandycove Island Swim Club and Myrtleville Swimmers alongside Mairead Ni Mhaoileoin and Tom Bermingham, who are also members of Myrtleville Swimmers.

The three enjoy swimming all year round at different times of the day from different spots around the Cork coastline. Their perspective on life sends out a powerful positive message about how challenging conditions can empower both mind and body.

Tom McCarthy, who usually swims alone but sometimes brings his dog with him, says the ocean is "far more refreshing than any pool."

"You feel more alive, its like escaping into another world. There's something about the cold, fresh water that squeezes out your troubles and makes you carefree. There's also a whole other world under the sea that people often forget exists."

Tom keeps his swimming togs in the car, so he's ready to swim whenever the opportunity presents itself. He usually spends almost an hour in the water, but has once stayed in the sea for six hours.

"It’s funny, as a captain of the tall ships, I spent my life on the sea, now I’m spending it in the sea," said Tom, who lives in Carrigaline. "I’m just delighted that the Irish public have been inspired by our story.”

Left: Tom McCarthy. Right: Mairéad Ní Mhaoileóin

77-year-old Tom Bermingham, who also features in the video, learned to swim in Myrtleville when he was 13. Today, he has to get into the water very slowly due to a heart condition.

Tom has never drank alcohol or done drugs, but he imagines that the feeling he gets when he's swimming has a similar effect.

"I say it's the cheapest form of drug that I know of, but I know nothing about drugs," he says in the video.

When 62-year-old Mairéad Ní Mhaoileóin was asked why she swims in the open sea, she responded: "Why not? It’s as good as anywhere."

She swims every day in Myrtleville with "who ever is there in the morning" for about an hour at a time."

Although she appears fearless, Mairéad admits she is wary of "big waves and jellies."

"You have to realise that the ocean is the boss and you give it the respect it's due," she says in the video. "It means different things to different people, but I just get this sense of peace and relaxation and freedom."