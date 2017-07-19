Watch the moment Sharon Shannon beckons a herd of cows with a tune

Anna O'Donoghue

One of Ireland’s most-loved trad musicians, Sharon Shannon continues to tour worldwide entertaining the masses with her sweet accordion skills.

Over the weekend she visited Youghal in Co Cork to perform at their annual Sea Festival.

On the way, she decided to stop off in a local field, overlooking Dungarvan and play a jig for some cows.

You couldn't make it up.

What happened next is like something straight out of South Park.

And subsequently the most Irish thing we’ve seen in a long time.

Underneath the video she posted on Facebook, the musician explained that she hoped the clip would help promote awareness of how “beautiful and intelligent” cows are and “how their lives are just as precious to them as a dog’s life is to a dog or our own lives are to us”.

She then recommended her fans watch Cowspiracy, a film which exposes the shocking truth about the disastrous effects of animal agriculture on our “precious planet”.