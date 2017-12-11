WATCH: The directors of The Lego Movie are making an animated Spider-Man film

Sony has released a trailer for next year's Spider-Man movie and it might not be what you expected.

The creative minds behind The Lego Movie and 21 Jump Street, Phil Lord and Chris Miller, were selected to produce the film.

Also known for known for directing and writing the animated film Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, the duo have brought their unique talents to a fresh cinematic vision of the Spider-Man story.

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse introduces Brooklyn teen Miles Morales, and the limitless possibilities of the Spider-Verse, "where more than one can wear the mask".

While movie-goers may be more used to the character of Peter Parker, Miles is also featured prominently in the comics.

The animated film is a departure, and exists independently, from the live-action films Spider-Man universe.

It stars Shameik Moore and is directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey and Rodney Rothman.

It will be in cinemas in December 2018.