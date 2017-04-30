WATCH: Search for a hero is on after cat battle ends up in the Thames

The search is on for a man who rescued a cat from drowning, received absolutely no thanks from the moggy in question and then left the scene as mysteriously as he arrived.

According to ITV, the cat at the centre of the drama is called Felix and he found himself in serious trouble after a fight with another cat ended with him slipping off a dock and into the Thames.

Royal Dock's cat Felix has had a difficult start to his bank holiday Sunday. Someone buy that man a cup of tea please... pic.twitter.com/R9bL8tuNoe — ITV News London (@itvlondon) April 30, 2017

Luckily for the feline, a passerby spotted him go in and ran to his aid. The man crossed the safety chain and lay flat on his front to allow him reach down and scoop the cat out of the water.

Felix, being a cat, showed no signs of gratitude and quickly sauntered off.

But since ITV shared the clip, social media is keen to find this unassuming hero.

@itvlondon Flipping marvellous ! Restores your faith in human nature. Well done that man 😀 — 'Walter White' (@HankAndMarie) April 30, 2017

ME, SINGING IN A BETTE MIDLER VOICE TO FELIX'S FATHER: did i ever tell you ur my [and felix's] hero? ur everything i wish that i could be.. https://t.co/uXJ7GF93UP — Grace The Prophet (@missingcapybara) April 30, 2017

I'll stand him 2 pints at the public house of his choosing. #savingfelix https://t.co/iQrTjrXK2Y — Renee Lascala (@ReneeLascala) April 30, 2017

@itvlondon Paw claps to the hooman who got Felix 😺😺😺 — Poppy #RIPTiger 😿 (@lyttlenesh) April 30, 2017

@itvlondon A proper hero, I'd buy him an enormous drink — Tilly and Me (@BronwynRugby) April 30, 2017

Where are you, cat-saving hero? The world wants to buy you a drink.