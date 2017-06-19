WATCH: Passengers treated to a special boarding call at Dublin Airport

Passengers at Dublin Airport were spontaneously treated to a boarding call out of the ordinary on Saturday as the checked into their flight to Wales.

Just so happens, Cork natives The Molgoggers also happened to be on the flight and instead of the traditional tannoy final call the band seneraded their fellow passengers with their original song, All Aboard.

Hailing from Cobh, the song reference’s the town’s history with the Titanic and the topic of emigration.

The eight piece group were flying out to take part in the Falmouth International Sea Shanty Festival in Cornwall.

Dear Dublin Airport, can all boarding calls be like this?