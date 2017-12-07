WATCH: Limerick lady stays in hotel after 47 years and her reaction is adorable

By Anna O'Donoghue

Nothing says Christmas like granting wishes and this has to be one of our favourite wishes so far.

Thanks to One4All, this Limerick lady’s wish to treat her mother, Tess came true.

Tess runs a local shop with her husband and hasn’t had a breakaway in a hotel since her wedding night - 47 years ago.

Not only did she get wined and dined in Dylan’s hotel in Dublin, she was treated to a makeover from the crew at Debenhams and Peter Marks.

Judging by the video she loved every minute of the well-deserved treat.

No, YOU’RE crying.