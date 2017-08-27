Watch Imelda May sing Amhrán na bhFiann in Las Vegas

Imelda May sang the Irish national anthem in Las Vegas last night before the Mayweather-McGregor fight, writes Stephen Barry.

The Dublin singer cancelled a UK festival appearance to make the journey across the Atlantic.

May apologised to disappointed fans at the Down On The Close Festival, saying it was “a once in a lifetime opportunity” she couldn't turn down.

Here’s how she got on…

