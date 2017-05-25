Watch: Gardaí direct traffic around a family of swans and cygnets so they can cool off

It was roasting across the nation today with tempertures reaching 24 degrees in places, writes Pam Ryan.

Irish people aren't the best at dealing with heat. We're much more accustomed to cold rain.

But the country's animals struggle equally with the summer temperatures.

A family of swans and cynets in Sligo wandered onto a traffic-laden road looking for a pond to cool off in.

According to locals, the swans do this every year and in probably the most Irish move ever, the Gardaí helped them out.

Only in Ireland!