WATCH: Five-year-old burns Donald Trump on Ellen

At this stage there is not a single day that goes by when you don’t hear the name, Donald Trump.

Whether it be in the local shop or in the dentist chair, someone is talking about the American president.

Although when five-year-old Geography expert, Nate Seltzer made an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show this week, never did we expect to hear him drop the mic on Trump.

While talking the host through his self-drawn world map, he pointed out the different countries and what each one is known for - a melting ice cube for the Antarctic, a tiger in Africa etc.

She then asked him who the troll like figure was placed inside Russia.

This happened to be the moment Nate was waiting for, he even prepared Ellen for what he was about to say.

“It’s really funny,” he whispers before dropping the burn, “Trump”.

His reaction just says it all.

We are not sure whether we should be laughing or crying.