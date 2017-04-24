WATCH: Drone captures footage of sharks off the coast of East Cork

Half a dozen basking sharks were spotted off the coast of East Cork, over the weekend.

The animals were spotted by drone, swimming close to a cliff in village of Ballycotton.

Don’t worry folks, the basking shark is one of three plankton-eating sharks so you’ve nothing to worry about.

Although they are classed as the second largest living fish, we wouldn’t want them as something you bump into mid-triathlon training.

Thanks to Niall Hassett for the footage.

Stunning!