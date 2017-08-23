WATCH: Check out the extreme weather conditions in the North West

The North West is today dealing with the aftermath of lightning, landslides and other extreme conditions following heavy rain and flooding in parts last night.

A nationwide status orange thunder warning was issued by Met Éireann yesterday, on top of a separate status yellow rainfall warning for Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal.

Roads and bridges have been destroyed, power outages are still affecting thousands, and flood waters have caused much damage in a number of counties.

City of Derry Airport has several inches of water submerging the security and waiting areas.

Here are some examples of what took place:

Wow.
By Denise O’Donoghue

