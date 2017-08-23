WATCH: Check out the extreme weather conditions in the North West

The North West is today dealing with the aftermath of lightning, landslides and other extreme conditions following heavy rain and flooding in parts last night.

A nationwide status orange thunder warning was issued by Met Éireann yesterday, on top of a separate status yellow rainfall warning for Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal.

Roads and bridges have been destroyed, power outages are still affecting thousands, and flood waters have caused much damage in a number of counties.

City of Derry Airport has several inches of water submerging the security and waiting areas.

Here are some examples of what took place:

Wow! Landslide at Near Muff in County Donegal. Video by Sinead Quigley. pic.twitter.com/WpFwZkT2xm — Barra Best (@barrabest) August 22, 2017

The moment lightning knocks out the lights in Antrim town tonight. Video by Ciarán Connolly. pic.twitter.com/BL49S4zsH9 — Barra Best (@barrabest) August 22, 2017

The morning after pic.twitter.com/zVp3K8rAmt — Marty Donaghy (@martydonaghy13) August 23, 2017

No flights today - flooding at City of Derry Airport @DerryNow pic.twitter.com/q33UjhgMgb — Eimear (@3imear) August 23, 2017

