WATCH: American dad epically faces his fear of heights on the Aran Islands

Need a bit of motivation this Monday?

Look no further we have just the thing - video footage of an American dad facing his fear of heights right here on our shores.

The man and his family were holidaying in Galway/Clare over the past month and as he visited some of our breathtaking spots his fear got the better of him, so he decided to overcome it once and for all.

And what better place than the beautiful cliffs at Dún Aonghasa on the Island of Inis Mór to do it.

Too afraid to approach the edge by foot, due to the fierce wind, he opted to lie face down and army crawl towards his destination.

Throughout the feat he is heard laughing while his wife gently mocks … we mean narrates his achievements.

“He made it across on the ferry without motion sickness and for his final test,” she giggles, giving him some encouragement.

“It’s ok if you get sick, it can just go right over the edge”.

It’s actually gas - fair play to him!

Man: 1 Cliff: 0