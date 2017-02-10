WATCH: 1982 Late Late Show looks for romance on the streets of Dublin - and finds plenty!

Tonight is the night of The Late Late Show Valentine's Day special and in anticipation of that, here's a ancient clip of Gaybo hosting in 1982.

That's right, 35 years ago, The Late Late Show were at the top of its game showcasing the romance that could be found on the streets of Dublin amongst everyday folk.

Taking to the streets, The Late Late Show roving reporters caught a eclectic mix of individuals and asked them to share some romantic musings, poetic or lyrical, with the camera.

And fair play to them, they did!

Check it out!