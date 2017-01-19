VIDEOS: LGBT rights protestors hold a big dance party outside Mike Pence's house

As protestors gather in Washington to protest at the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States, there was a mighty dance party going on outside his deputy's house last night.

Mike Pence, who is to become America's next Vice President tomorrow, has what may be called controversial views on the LGBT community.

So a load of LGBT activists decided to throw a big 'queer dance party' outside his house in the capital, where he is staying until he is sworn in as VP, before he moves into the official Vice President residence, the US Naval Observatory.

A Facebook event page for the queer dance party encouraged people to "shake their booties and bodies in front of/around his house", and they were true to their word as they chanted 'Daddy Pence, come dance'.

Donald Trump's deputy is a conservative defender of family values against abortion and gay marriage.

He has also equated homosexuality with "societal collapse", and has tried to ban same-sex marriages in Indiana.

We thinks this lad in shorts stole the show, although Mr Pence might not think so.