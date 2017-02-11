Video captures stunning 'Snow Moon' in Co Clare

Last night was one for the stargazers with plenty to see if you just looked up.

A 'snow moon' eclipse, was visable to all with the clear sky over Ireland.

The snow moon is February's full moon and the name comes from heavy snows usually associated with the month, particularly in North America.

Eoin O'Hagan of clarevirtually.ie captured a wondeful video of the event at the height of the eclipse over Co Clare.

Have you ever seen the moon so bright?

As if that wasn't enough, there was a penumbral lunar eclipse after the snow moon which looked just as impressive.

snow moon/penumbral lunar eclipse tonight 🌔 pic.twitter.com/l2YUoGH0fa — kai (@COSMlCKAI) February 11, 2017

I had me some fun capturing the penumbral lunar eclipse tonight. #PenumbralEclipse #eclipse2017 # eclipse pic.twitter.com/qIQJbUzflN — Mike Villarreal (@MikeAVillarreal) February 11, 2017

A penumbral lunar eclipse happens when the sun, Earth, and moon align in an almost straight line.

What a night for budding astronomers.