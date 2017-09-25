Valerie and Brian Cox tell Maura and Dáithí how mission of mercy ended in nightmare

In March 2016, journalist Valerie Cox and her husband Brian journeyed to Greece to offer their help during a refugee crisis.

After spending some time there, Brian contracted a rare virus which lead him into a coma.

Despite being told that he had very little chance of surviving, it did not stop Valerie from giving up hope that he would pull through.

Valerie and Brian joined Maura and Dáithí on the Today Show to discuss, for the first time together, Brian’s encephalitis and his astounding recovery.

The Today with Maura and Dáithí show is on RTE daily from 3:30pm.
KEYWORDS: Valerie Coz, Brian Cox, Greece, Refugees, Virus, Recovery

 

