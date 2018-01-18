U2's new music video takes aim at Donald Trump

U2 has released a new music video for the single 'Get Out of Your Own Way' from their new album Songs of Experience, writes Cillian Sherlock.

An Israeli graffiti collective known as Broken Fingaz Crew directed the new music video, available below.

The group, known for their provocative and fluorescent street art in Haifa, said the video "addresses the current political situation".

"2017 for us was the year fascists worldwide felt confident enough to raise their heads again, encouraged by Trump and other world leaders, who use people's fear to build more walls and segregation," it said.

"The song is both a personal letter and a clarion cry to the global situation, and in the same way, we've combined our psychedelic pop style with political imagery; shot entirely analogue, using paper cut and stop-motion animation techniques in collaboration with Adam Albo, who edited the video.”

Elsewhere, U2 has announced the Europe leg of the eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour 2018.

