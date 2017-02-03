Two refugees, generations apart, tell their story in new UNICEF film

A powerful new UNICEF film presenting the parallel stories of a young Syrian refugee and a World War II child refugee was released today.

The 120-second film is a stark illustration of the challenges that refugee children continue to face.

The film switches between the stories of 12-year-old Ahmed, from Damascus in Syria, and 92-year-old Harry, from Berlin in Germany.

The pair tell their individual stories of being forced to flee their homes and their harrowing journeys in search of safety.

Despite being separated by over 70 years, the two stories contain many similarities, and the film interposes footage of Syrian refugees with historical footage from World War II.

UNICEF says children now make up more than half of the world's refugees, despite the fact they account for less than a third of the global population.

"The needs of refugees have never been greater. Now, more than ever, they need our support. We hope that this video will serve as a reminder that behind the headlines are the stories of individual children. Not refugees, not migrants, but children, whose only dream is safety, and the chance of a brighter future," said UNICEF Director Paloma Escudero.