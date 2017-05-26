Tweets: The recipe for Milkybars is changing and people aren't too happy

Fan of the Milkybar? Well if you notice they taste rather different in future, here's why, writes Pam Ryan.

Nestlé have reformulated the much-loved white chocolate bar to make milk the main ingredient and remove sugar comepletly.

The company announced that the percentage of milk in the new recipe has increased from 26% to 37.5%, which allowed them to stop adding sugar.

The new bars will also be free from artificial flavours, colours, preservatives and sweeteners.

And the redesigned packaging will boast "Milk is now our No1 ingredient". And not just on the Milkybar but across the entire white chocolate range.

This move is part of Nestlé's pledge to remove 10% of sugar from across its product portfolio by 2018.

The comapny claims the new formula will eliminate 350 tonnes of sugar and 130 million calories from public consumption.

Fiona Kendrick, chairwoman and chief executive of Nestle UK and Ireland, said: "We want to make our products the best they can be for our consumers. We'll take every opportunity to innovate and reformulate to improve our products but this can never be to the detriment of taste.

"We have used our strength in research and innovation to develop a great recipe that replaces some sugar with more of the existing, natural ingredient that people know and love. We have added more milk to the recipe, which has been at the heart of Milkybar ever since it was launched in 1936."

But despite the company making this move in the name of health, Milkybar-eaters are not happy.

And some believe they were mislead until now, so they're pretty peeved.

With a name like Milkybar, you'd have surely expected milk to be the number 1 ingredient anyway, no? So what was it before? pic.twitter.com/bxbjmCzuCG — Robert Sutherland (@RoDuSu) May 11, 2017

Hey, @NestleUKI. When was milk not the number 1 ingredient in a milky bar? Surely it always has been! #milkybar #chocolate pic.twitter.com/QtIw0tCEIU — Liam Ridley (@LeeumRidley) May 4, 2017

Oh dear. . .