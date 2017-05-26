Tweets: Check out the highlights from Feelgood Friday in Cork

Cork City kicked off Feelgood Friday today. Did you feel the Fri-YAY vibes? asks Pam Ryan.

For the last Friday of every month, the Rebel capital will host events that bring together the retailers, businesses, organisations and the City Council to provide City Centre shoppers with that festival feeling.

This month they collaborated with Music Generation and GMC Beats to bring musical 'May-hum' to Cork.

Here are some of the highlights.

The colourful Mahon Community Concert Band entertaining on the Boardwalk as part of #FeelGoodCork pic.twitter.com/3bNjbCh7I4 — CorkCityCentre (@corkcitycentre) May 26, 2017

We're celebrating Feel Good Friday with a Jameson Caskmates and freshly squeezed apple juice just €5 all day!🍎🥃#FeelGoodCork pic.twitter.com/SuS2cEppET — Costigans Pub (@costiganscork) May 26, 2017

Watch out for the @MusicGenCC "rap-a-mile" on the streets now....

Up Grand Parade, Nth Main St, Pana...... #FeelGoodCork pic.twitter.com/y7DZtK0Z6N — FeelgoodFriday Cork (@FeelgoodCork) May 26, 2017

Our main stage for #feelgoodcork #MayHum17 kicking off now outside @ElectricCork ! Come one come all! pic.twitter.com/o7uotV6Gfm — Music Generation CC (@MusicGenCC) May 26, 2017

Free Burger Alert!! Fair play @Shelbournebar for feeding the hungry tweeters for #FeelGoodCork 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/byhaTIjhyD — FeelgoodFriday Cork (@FeelgoodCork) May 26, 2017

We're already looking forward to next month.