Tweets: Check out the highlights from Feelgood Friday in Cork
26/05/2017 - 21:03:09Back to Discover Home
Cork City kicked off Feelgood Friday today. Did you feel the Fri-YAY vibes? asks Pam Ryan.
For the last Friday of every month, the Rebel capital will host events that bring together the retailers, businesses, organisations and the City Council to provide City Centre shoppers with that festival feeling.
This month they collaborated with Music Generation and GMC Beats to bring musical 'May-hum' to Cork.
Here are some of the highlights.
The colourful Mahon Community Concert Band entertaining on the Boardwalk as part of #FeelGoodCork pic.twitter.com/3bNjbCh7I4— CorkCityCentre (@corkcitycentre) May 26, 2017
We're celebrating Feel Good Friday with a Jameson Caskmates and freshly squeezed apple juice just €5 all day!🍎🥃#FeelGoodCork pic.twitter.com/SuS2cEppET— Costigans Pub (@costiganscork) May 26, 2017
Watch out for the @MusicGenCC "rap-a-mile" on the streets now....— FeelgoodFriday Cork (@FeelgoodCork) May 26, 2017
Up Grand Parade, Nth Main St, Pana...... #FeelGoodCork pic.twitter.com/y7DZtK0Z6N
#CorkCommunityGamelan workshop in @StPetersCork ! As part of #feelgoodcork and #MayHum17 pic.twitter.com/5xkHZiPloS— Music Generation CC (@MusicGenCC) May 26, 2017
Our main stage for #feelgoodcork #MayHum17 kicking off now outside @ElectricCork ! Come one come all! pic.twitter.com/o7uotV6Gfm— Music Generation CC (@MusicGenCC) May 26, 2017
We hope you all enjoyed today event with @facebook #fbboost #feelgoodcork 👏🏻🙌🏼📸📱☀️ pic.twitter.com/xI93xtszim— Cork Chamber (@CorkChamber) May 26, 2017
Love it 😍 #FeelGoodCork https://t.co/6FrtYAaGzH— Cork Chamber (@CorkChamber) May 26, 2017
Make a date with some delicious Tapa's this @FeelgoodCork #FeelGoodCork at @ElVinoRestauran at the Elysian!! pic.twitter.com/uCalFJfitQ— El Vino Restaurant (@ElVinoRestauran) May 26, 2017
Free Burger Alert!! Fair play @Shelbournebar for feeding the hungry tweeters for #FeelGoodCork 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/byhaTIjhyD— FeelgoodFriday Cork (@FeelgoodCork) May 26, 2017
#FeelGoodCork @MusicGenCC Rap-a-mile now on Pana...! 🎤🎧🎼👊🏻😀 pic.twitter.com/L2f7mr6Vxa— FeelgoodFriday Cork (@FeelgoodCork) May 26, 2017
We're already looking forward to next month.
Join the conversation - comment here