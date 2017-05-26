Tweets: Check out the highlights from Feelgood Friday in Cork

Cork City kicked off Feelgood Friday today. Did you feel the Fri-YAY vibes? asks Pam Ryan.

For the last Friday of every month, the Rebel capital will host events that bring together the retailers, businesses, organisations and the City Council to provide City Centre shoppers with that festival feeling.

This month they collaborated with Music Generation and GMC Beats to bring musical 'May-hum' to Cork.

Here are some of the highlights.

We're already looking forward to next month.
By Pam Ryan

