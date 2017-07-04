Turns out, Justin Trudeau’s ancestry is from Cork and Wexford

Experts at The Irish Family History Centre (EPIC) led by genealogist Fiona Fitzsimons have traced the family of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau back ten generations in 17th century Ireland.

Through his mother, Margaret Sinclair, he is a direct descendant of the Bernard family from Co Cork.

In 1661 Francis Bernard married Mary Freake and had a large family consisting of six daughters and two sons.

Francis died in 1689 defending Castlemahon against a Jacobite attack in the Williamite Wars.

Prime Minister Trudeau is descended from their younger son, Arthur Bernard, who was High Sheriff of Cork in 1697 and MP for Bandon from 1713-14.

In 1695 Arthur Bernard married Anne Power, of Mount Eglantine, Co Waterford.

The Powers and their relatives the Boyles were very involved in the intellectual milieu (elite) of late 17th and early 18th Century Ireland.

Arthur and Anne also had a large family, ten daughters and four sons, including Trudeau’s great (x6) grandfather Francis Bernard (their third son).

Francis got his degree from Trinity College in 1729, but as a younger son had to carve out a career as he would never inherit land.

He relocated to England. His grandson’s generation relocated to Singapore and Malaysia, which was then part of the colonial Indian ‘station.’

They remained there for a century, until 1906 when the Bernards emigrated to Canada.

Today, during his visit to EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum and the Irish Family History Centre.

Prime Minister Trudeau will be presented with a full Irish Family History dating back 10 centuries to 17th century Ireland.