Trinity College has opened a nap room for its students

Trinity College has just gifted their students with the gifts of all gifts - a nap room.

The new student sleeping zone has been opened in Goldsmith Hall which is located in the Parlour beside the student union cafe.

The room offers students pillows and comfy couches for those power naps coming up to important exams, stress assignments or just anytime of the day you want to rest your head.

Trinity College’s newspaper, The University Times have reported that the room and respite area was in the current Welfare Officer’s manifesto, Aiobhinn Loughlin.

The paper also reported that Loughlin plans to open more permanent nap rooms around the campus.

Cailín maith, Aiobhinn.