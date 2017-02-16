Time Magazine take a swipe at Trump on the front cover of their latest issue

Time magazine has taken a savage swipe at the President of America with the latest cover of the prestigious publication.

The image is of a windswept Donald Trump sitting at his desk with papers swirling around him along with cutting rain, and the words: 'Nothing to see here' printed above him.

This artwork goes with an indepth article entitled 'Inside Donald Trump's White House Chaos'.

The lengthy article is highly critical of the Trump presidency and Mr Trump's actions thus fair.

Here are some excerpts to give you an idea of the tone:

“The result of all the melodrama is a sense of constant chaos for a watchful nation and a crippling anxiety for White House officials ....”

“At the center of this tempest of confusion Trump has continued to hold court and set the tone, doing things as he has always done them, in his own way...”

