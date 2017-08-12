Three years after his death, fans are still paying tribute to Robin Williams
by Greg Murphy
Yesterday marked the third anniversary of the passing of one of the worlds greatest comedians/actors.
Robin Williams died at his home in California on August 11, 2014 - an event that shocked the world.
He was a larger than life person, who had been suffering from depression for many years and now, three years later, fans are remembering Williams for his incredible range of work.
Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor, Sarah Michelle Gellar, posted a moving tribute to the man she called 'a great friend'.
"Robin, we keep you with us this through all the gifts you have left, of which there are many. So today, watch one of his movies, listen to his comedy specials or quote your favourite joke. You were a comedy genius, a phenomenal actor and a great friend. We miss you every day, but today especially."
Fans have followed in her footsteps and paid tribute to their favourite Genie and honoured his legacy and his memory.
Remembering Robin Williams: A look back at his most beloved roles, 3 years after his death. pic.twitter.com/KToXnhNrP2— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 11, 2017
Three years ago today saw the passing of one of films greatest legends.— Popcornography (@PopCorn_Media) August 11, 2017
Robin Williams. 1951-2014. ❤ pic.twitter.com/HbFOKDsnV7
Today marks 3 years since we lost one of the most kindhearted, sweet, beautiful, talented, caring, amazing, loving and hilarious human beings, and I'm still not over it.. this man has made me laugh and cry since I was just a little baby. ❤ rest in peace, uncle Robin.. you're free, Genie. 🙏 #RobinWilliams
Three years ago today, the world lost Robin Williams. RIP Genie, you're free. Merica. pic.twitter.com/VoY9BWVTmH— Cloyd Rivers (@CloydRivers) August 11, 2017
A man who defined the word 'character', today we remember Robin Williams who died this day in 2014 aged 63 #FridayFeeling pic.twitter.com/HD1A4ApYMT— Ackary Benjamin (@AckaryBenjamin) August 11, 2017
Was man nicht alles wiederfindet beim Galerie-Durchstöbern... Genau heute vor 3 Jahren entstand dieses Bild in einer langen, aufwühlenden Nacht - zwar nicht perfekt, aber es kam aus dem Herzen. Schon ironisch, dass manchmal die Menschen, die andere am meisten zum Lachen bringen, die traurigste Seele haben können. #riprobinwilliams #immernochunwirklich #musstegerademalnachdenklichsein #genieyourefree 🌌
RIP Robin Williams - you may be gone, but will never, ever be forgotten.
