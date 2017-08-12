Three years after his death, fans are still paying tribute to Robin Williams

by Greg Murphy

Yesterday marked the third anniversary of the passing of one of the worlds greatest comedians/actors.

Robin Williams died at his home in California on August 11, 2014 - an event that shocked the world.

He was a larger than life person, who had been suffering from depression for many years and now, three years later, fans are remembering Williams for his incredible range of work.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor, Sarah Michelle Gellar, posted a moving tribute to the man she called 'a great friend'.

    "Robin, we keep you with us this through all the gifts you have left, of which there are many. So today, watch one of his movies, listen to his comedy specials or quote your favourite joke. You were a comedy genius, a phenomenal actor and a great friend. We miss you every day, but today especially."

Fans have followed in her footsteps and paid tribute to their favourite Genie and honoured his legacy and his memory.

RIP Robin Williams - you may be gone, but will never, ever be forgotten.

