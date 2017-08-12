Three years after his death, fans are still paying tribute to Robin Williams

by Greg Murphy

Yesterday marked the third anniversary of the passing of one of the worlds greatest comedians/actors.

Robin Williams died at his home in California on August 11, 2014 - an event that shocked the world.

He was a larger than life person, who had been suffering from depression for many years and now, three years later, fans are remembering Williams for his incredible range of work.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor, Sarah Michelle Gellar, posted a moving tribute to the man she called 'a great friend'.

"Robin, we keep you with us this through all the gifts you have left, of which there are many. So today, watch one of his movies, listen to his comedy specials or quote your favourite joke. You were a comedy genius, a phenomenal actor and a great friend. We miss you every day, but today especially."

Robin, we keep you with us this through all the gifts you have left, of which there are many. So today, watch one of his movies, listen to his comedy specials or quote your favorite joke. You were a comedy genius, a phenomenal actor and a great friend. We miss you everyday, but today especially. A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on Aug 11, 2017 at 9:01am PDT

Fans have followed in her footsteps and paid tribute to their favourite Genie and honoured his legacy and his memory.

Remembering Robin Williams: A look back at his most beloved roles, 3 years after his death. pic.twitter.com/KToXnhNrP2 — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 11, 2017

Three years since we lost one of the planets most beautiful souls ❤️#robinwilliams #legend #morkcallingorsoncomeinorson #shazzbot #dontloseyoursparkofmadness A post shared by Stephen Sparkes (@steviewonderballs) on Aug 12, 2017 at 5:00am PDT

Three years ago today saw the passing of one of films greatest legends.

Robin Williams. 1951-2014. ❤ pic.twitter.com/HbFOKDsnV7 — Popcornography (@PopCorn_Media) August 11, 2017

Three years ago today, the world lost Robin Williams. RIP Genie, you're free. Merica. pic.twitter.com/VoY9BWVTmH — Cloyd Rivers (@CloydRivers) August 11, 2017

A man who defined the word 'character', today we remember Robin Williams who died this day in 2014 aged 63 #FridayFeeling pic.twitter.com/HD1A4ApYMT — Ackary Benjamin (@AckaryBenjamin) August 11, 2017

RIP Robin Williams - you may be gone, but will never, ever be forgotten.

via GIPHY