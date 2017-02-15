This woman's shapewear post on Instagram went viral for all the right reasons

If you've ever thought about squeezing yourself into a tight one-piece to look slim in something else that's tight, check out these viral pics first.

Olivia is from the UK but you may know her as Self Lov Liv on Instagram. If you didn't know her last week you're probably familiar with her account by now, because she's become an overnight sensation in body positivity.

Earlier this week she posted two photos of herself side by side. On the left she is wearing high-waisted shapewear briefs, while on the right she's rolled them down to her hips to expose her tummy.

The biggest difference between the two pics? The smile on her face on the right.

Olivia uses her Instagram account to document her recovery from an eating disorder and a period of self-harming, so it seemed the natural place for this powerful message.

In the caption, she says: "I bought some Spanx about a year ago, hoping it would slim my figure and I could wear body con dresses.

"Do you know how uncomfortable these things are? Breathing was not an option!"

(Editor's note: The item worn by Olivia in the photographs is not actually from the brand Spanx.)

She goes on to say she felt "tight, uncomfortable and restricted", while wearing the briefs and was relieved to take them off. We'd imagine it's like taking your bra off after a long day.

"Don't be fooled by campaign ads and TV shows and those fabulous insta models. Spanx are created to give the illusion of a flatter stomach and smaller figure.

"You don't NEED them. I feel totally fine in the second photo, and I can breathe again!

"You don't need an item of clothing in order to love yourself.

"You don't need to wear a tight piece of material in order to wear a dress or top.

"WEAR IT ANYWAY.

"You are FABULOUS.

"You are FLAWLESS.

"You are BEAUTIFUL."

With over 33,500 likes the post seems to have had the desired effect. Olivia had a message to share about how we view ourselves and people are loving it.

As with any social media post where you put yourself at your most vulnerable out there, you're bound to receive some negativity, but Olivia told Cosmopolitan UK: "The reaction has been amazing.

"Some negative but I'm too happy with the positive response to mind about that! It's so lovely to think I'm helping people, which is all I've ever wanted to do!"