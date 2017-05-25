This woman got a really sexist response to her promotion at work

Back to Discover Home

You know when a conversation starts with "I'm not sexist, but...", that it's about to get super sexist, writes Pam Ryan.

That's what happened to a woman named Azita.

She recently shared this text exchange she had with a co-worker, following her promotion, which he believes he should have received.

But her response is the best!

For anyone who's worried about her new promotion in light of sharing these, she has reported him to HR, and has permission to share the screenshots.

H/T to Indy100
KEYWORDS: sexism, work, promotion

 

By Pam Ryan

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover