This video of swimmers practicing in the snow is making a splash

This is how the Georgia Tech swim team decided to spend their time after some icy weather forced the cancellation of a meet in Virginia.

Braving the freezing conditions, the athletes - Aidan Pastel, Matt Casillas, Colt Williamson and Brad Oberg - abandoned their hotel to perform their respective swim strokes.

The video, posted on their Facebook page a few days ago, has garnered more than 12 million views.

You wouldn't want to do a belly-flop in those conditions.



Pastel, who posted the clip online, said the footage has brought massive attention, telling the campus newspaper: "I had to re-charge my phone three times because of all the notifications I was getting."