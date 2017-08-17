This Rose of Tralee Escort team talk is something straight out of the D'unbelievables

It’s that time of year again, when 64 ladies from around the world descend onto our shores and make their way to Kerry to take part in the Rose of Tralee International Festival.

Here they are!! The first official pictures of our 64 Roses! With RTÉ Rose TV Show host Dáithí Ó Sé 🌹😊 #RoseofTralee A post shared by Rose Of Tralee (@roseoftraleefestival) on Aug 15, 2017 at 5:42am PDT

And with Roses comes Rose Escorts - 64 strapping young lads from around the country all suited n' booted and tasked with the job of giving the ladies a helping hand over the week.

After rigorous training, team building exercises, make-up and dance lessons, they are ready.

Aloha! Rose Escorts make a run for the sea at Banna Beach 😊🌹 A post shared by Rose Of Tralee (@roseoftraleefestival) on Aug 16, 2017 at 9:21am PDT

There’s only one thing left, the team talk.

Here's how it went:

(Yes, it's everything you imagined it to be and more.)

Sound familiar?

The festival kicked off last night with entertainment from Nathan Carter and promises to be a fun-filled weekend of festivties, parades and parties before the TV selections Monday and Tuesday on RTÉ One.

Follow the Rose of Tralee on snapchat (theroseoftralee) to see what else they are up to.