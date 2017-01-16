This risque YouTube channel is dedicated to 'Irish women in leather'

The internet is a weird place that accomodates all kinds of *interests*.

One that has found its way to Reddit is a YouTube channel dedicated to ladies on RTE wearing skirts and leggings.

Right.

A man by the name of John Cuir, has set up the channel back in 2014 and it has a total of 659 subscribers with 786,366 views.

The description of the page is 'Irish women in leather'.

In other YouTube news we have also found a rather bizzare page dedicated to a woman smushing her face in various types of bread called Bread Face Blog.

The page was set up in December of last year and already has 103 subscribers and 6,820 views.

Here is a taster of what the page entails.