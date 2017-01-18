This double entendre headline that appeared in the Leinster Leader is one for the ages

There is something about a good headline that can delight the masses, so here is one to get you chuckling at your desk.

The Leinster Leader showed their more humourous side recently with a majestic headline that was sure to grab people's attention.

Kildare county councillor Thomas Redmond had complained about the erection of a pole on a bridge in Kildangan and there was only one way to report the story.

Meanwhile in Kildare...check out this hilarious headline from today's Leinster Leader 🤣 pic.twitter.com/oaIqTiqF5j — Shane Beatty (@ShaneBeattyKFM) January 17, 2017

This saucy headline made its way to print on Tuesday 17 January and made its way into the history books for the cheekiest sub-editing job ever, soon after!

Whoever is behind this beauty, we take our hat off to you!