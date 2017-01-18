This double entendre headline that appeared in the Leinster Leader is one for the ages

There is something about a good headline that can delight the masses, so here is one to get you chuckling at your desk.

The Leinster Leader showed their more humourous side recently with a majestic headline that was sure to grab people's attention.

Kildare county councillor Thomas Redmond had complained about the erection of a pole on a bridge in Kildangan and there was only one way to report the story.

This saucy headline made its way to print on Tuesday 17 January and made its way into the history books for the cheekiest sub-editing job ever, soon after!

Whoever is behind this beauty, we take our hat off to you!
