This crazy couple took the plunge and wed under water

A British Army sergeant and a former diving instructor have taken the plunge, literally, for an underwater wedding in Florida.

Thomas Mould and Sandra Hyde used a tablet computer to exchange wedding vows beside Molasses Reef, off Key Largo in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.

Mr Mould, from Leicester, first met his wife in 2013 when he travelled on an Army adventure training dive trip to the Amoray Dive Resort in the Keys, where Ms Hyde worked as an instructor.

After the couple connected, Ms Hyde travelled to Leicester a few times, and he visited her in the US.

They had planned a summer wedding in an old English church, but then decided an underwater ceremony in the Keys would not only be more appropriate, but more cost-effective.

The couple are spending their honeymoon in the Keys, before returning to live in the UK.

