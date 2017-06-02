This Cork bar have geniusly put a Snapchat station in the ladies toilets

Aw, the ladies bathrooms - the place where all Irish women go on a night out to forge friendships, have in depth heart-to-hearts, wipe away tears, fit as many people as possible in a cubicle and take stunning selfies.

Well it’s about to change, or get better - depending on how you look at it.

Sober Lane pub in Cork have installed a Snapchat station in the bathrooms which allows patrons to add pictures and videos to their snap story.

Just in time for the bank holiday - genius.

Let the fear commence.

Give it a follow, you just know it's going to be filled with gas content.