This Cork bar have geniusly put a Snapchat station in the ladies toilets
02/06/2017
Aw, the ladies bathrooms - the place where all Irish women go on a night out to forge friendships, have in depth heart-to-hearts, wipe away tears, fit as many people as possible in a cubicle and take stunning selfies.
Well it’s about to change, or get better - depending on how you look at it.
Sober Lane pub in Cork have installed a Snapchat station in the bathrooms which allows patrons to add pictures and videos to their snap story.
Just in time for the bank holiday - genius.
Let the fear commence.
Give it a follow, you just know it's going to be filled with gas content.
