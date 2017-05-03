This comic-book wedding invite is the best we’ve seen

Irish comic book artist Will Sliney has drawn inspiration from an iconic Spider-Man cover for his wedding invites, writes Eoin English.

Will, from Ballycotton in East Cork, who is best known for his work on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2099 series, and who also worked on Marvel's Fearless Defenders series, has adapted the famous August 1962 cover of Marvel’s Amazing Fantasy series - which introduced the famous web-slinging superhero to the world - to invite guests to his summer nuptials.

The original cover showed Spider-Man swinging from a building with a villain under his arm.

Will has now drawn his fiancee, Laura O’Callaghan, swinging by web from a building, in her wedding dress, with her suited husband-to-be tucked safely under her right arm, with the teaser: ‘Will our dynamic duo make it to the church on time?’

Will, who also used his artistic talents to propose in storyboard fashion to Laura in 2015, said the couple is working flat-out to organise the big day in June.

Guests will be entertained at the wedding reception by The Bentley Boys, Gemma Sugrue and Velvin Lamont.

They can also expect another surprise or two from Will on the day.