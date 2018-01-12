This cashier had the best response when mistaken for real-life Disney character

Moana has become a Disney favourite since it was released in 2016 with Dwayne Johnson’s Maui a breakout star.

But two kids in the US were left in awe when they saw a real-life Maui in retail store Costco.

"That’s Maui," they shout excitedly.

The cashier then tells them to come alongside him as he performs the characters famous catchphrase - Chee-hoo.

The girls’ mother, Rella Rivera, told People: "It brought so much joy to my face to see how excited the girls were. Before I could get my phone out to video, he had already let out a loud ‘chee-hoo.’ And the girls lit up even more"

Hats off to cashier William Va’ana for playing along.