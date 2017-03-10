This BBC news reporter being interrupted by his children will have you weak

There was an unexpected distraction for Professor Robert Kelly this morning when he was being interviewed live on BBC News.

During the live interview, in which he was discussing the impeachment of South Korea’s President Park Geun-hye, he gets a little visitor.

"I think one of your children just walked in," says his in-studio colleague.

And just when you think it couldn’t get any better than that, in comes a baby in a walker followed by a flying woman.

We don’t know how Kelly kept his composure, we sure couldn’t.