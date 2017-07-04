This bald eagle stole a camera and gave us a bird's eye view of his journey

Matt Beedle had hoped to capture some beautiful footage of bald eagles in there natural habitat when he set up his camera in Alaska, but he got more than he bargained for.

He set up his GoPro near some rocks and it did capture some great footage - but from between the talons of the eagle.

The bird clutches the camera and takes flight, going on quite the joy ride.

How did he get the camera back? Well according to GoPro.com, they knew the terrain well enough to figure where the eagle and landed and after some tree climbing and branch shaking, recovered the 'stolen' footage.