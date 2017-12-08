This 360 degree Skellig Michael video inspire you to follow in Luke Skywalker’s footsteps

Ahead of Star Wars:The Last Jedi coming to cinemas next week, Fáilte Ireland has shared a breathtaking video of Skellig Michael, writes Denise O’Donoghue.

The specially commissioned 360 degree video takes the viewer on a visually spectacular journey from the Kerry coastline, through the Wild Atlantic, to the summit of Skellig Michael.

The video has been produced to celebrate the prominence of the Skelligs in The Last Jedi, and the previous film, The Force Awakens.

In Star Wars, Skellig Michael is the planet Ahch-To, where Luke Skywalker vanished to many years before The Force Awakens story begins. It is home to the first Jedi temple.