These fake Pringles are horrifying and fascinating at once

We all know and love Pringles, but this knock-off version might be our new favourite thing.

Kat Angus, a writer for BuzzFeed, shared a photo on Twitter of something mesmerising she spotted on a shelf: Prongles.

Flavours include 'Onions and Cream' and 'Salt and Potato'. That's right, potato. On a snack literally made of potato.

We can't stop looking at it.

this photo just keeps getting better the longer you look at it pic.twitter.com/Fff15285i1 — Kat Angus (@katangus) November 21, 2017

The best part has to be the line at the bottom: "Once you pop... THAT'S GREAT!"

So anticlimactic.