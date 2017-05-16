The unthinkable just happened on BBC

Shock has ensued today after a BBC journalist was filmed pushing a woman away on camera.

Ben Brown's interview was interrupted by a member of the public and he proceeded to push her away.

However, while appearing to look directly at the woman, Brown places his hand on her breast to push her away.

The woman then hits him on the shoulder before walking away looking disgusted.

Bit of a boob by Ben Brown.... pic.twitter.com/M14KZxlClB — Jason Farrington (@CameramanJase) May 16, 2017

One Twitter user wrote: "Did he just feel her up on TV? And it looks intentional."

Ben Brown has said it was "completely unintentional".

Unfortunate interruption of broadcast in Bradford - just tried to minimise disruption but v tricky live on air - completely unintentional — Ben Brown (@BenBrownBBC) May 16, 2017

@aljwhite It's not even like he wasn't looking and just put his arm out, he looked at her, grabbed her breast and pushed her, what the fuck man — keewa (@keewa) May 16, 2017

@aljwhite Did he, err, just cop a feel?!



(also is that still a phrase) — Tom Clazie Flynn (@TomClazieFlynn) May 16, 2017