The unthinkable just happened on BBC

Shock has ensued today after a BBC journalist was filmed pushing a woman away on camera.

Ben Brown's interview was interrupted by a member of the public and he proceeded to push her away.

However, while appearing to look directly at the woman, Brown places his hand on her breast to push her away.

The woman then hits him on the shoulder before walking away looking disgusted.

One Twitter user wrote: "Did he just feel her up on TV? And it looks intentional."

Ben Brown has said it was "completely unintentional".
By Claire Anderson

