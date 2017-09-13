The new app that will save you from the dreaded drunken texts - and protect your data

We've all been there. You head out with friends for a few scoops, dance the night away and stuff your face with any form of grease you can lay your hands on, writes Amy Ryan.

You get home, lay your head on the pillow and you start to think. You pick up your phone and text your ex. Disaster.

You immediately regret it and you start to panic, dreading what they might think when they read the notions you have come up with in your drunken state.

Well now there is a solution. Hallelujah!

Privates messenger app is a 'next-generation secure messaging app' that protects your private messages end-to-end - even after they’ve been read AND allows you to stop people reading your messages, even after they've been sent!

It allows you to customize self-destruct settings, and protect your message with Mild, Wild, or Insane security.

Yaaaaaas!

It also protects your messages with screenshot prevention mechanisms which stops recipients forwarding, copying or saving your messages.

Take a look for yourself:

Here's some other features that could prove useful for professionals too.

It's HIPAA-compliant so doctors, patients and medical staff can securely exchange patient information. HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996) is United States legislation that provides data privacy and security provisions for safeguarding medical information.

It complies with ABA Model Rules of Professional Conduct - Confidentiality of Information, Rule 1.6 (c)

Minimal user data is stored on their servers.

Their strict privacy policy is aimed to prevent your data from being misused.





With some people getting a little iffy about other app's policies on data sharing, this could be the new messenging app to answer their prayers.

As well as saving our dignity.