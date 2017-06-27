The Great Irish Beer Festival returns to Cork City Hall this August for the second annual event.

Following a hugely successful inaugural event, The Great Irish Beer Festival will feature 24 Irish craft brewers and one distillery; as well as an excellent live music programme.

The festival is a three-day event taking place from Thursday August 24 - Saturday August 26 and will feature such bands as Stiff Little Fingers, Le Galaxie, Rebel Rebel - The David Bowie Experience, The Band Anna, Fire & Water and Audible Joes

Lectures in brewing will also take place over the weekend at City Hall including 'Learn How To Brew' with the Lee Valley Brewing Club and discussions led by Chris O'Flynn of the Malting Company of Ireland among others.

Run by the Franciscan Well Brewery in Cork in association with Tom Keating Presents, this year's festival aims to build on the initial footprint and establish The Great Irish Beer festival as one of the country's finest live music and brewing events.

"We're delighted to be welcoming these fantastic Irish brewers back to Cork again this year and equally as happy to be providing some great entertainment for festival goers over the weekend," says Shane Long from The Franciscan Well.

"Both professional and home Brewers will be onsite to show the public how to brew. We have also had a large number of enquiries from brewing enthusiasts from outside Ireland which is really encouraging and means the word about The Great Irish Beer Festival is spreading".

Advance day tickets are €13.50 for each day/evening from Tickets.ie or €15 on the door.