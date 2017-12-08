The Crown and Peaky Blinders among new arrivals to Netflix this weekend

With a number of weather warnings in place, there’s no better time to enjoy a weekend at home watching some great shows, writes Denise O’Donoghue.

To help you choose something to watch, here’s a list of what’s coming to Netflix in the next few days:

The Crown: Season 2 (Available Today)

As a new era begins, Queen Elizabeth struggles to uphold longstanding traditions while navigating a world that’s changing around her. Season 2 sees Elizabeth - and to a lesser extent the whole family - come to an uncomfortable understanding that the role of the monarchy in Britain has changed. Starting in 1956 at the height of the Suez Crisis, ending with the resignation of Harold Macmillan in 1964 amid the Profumo scandal, The Crown Season 2 spans a period in which Britain is hurtling towards the swinging sixties and with that, the end of the age of deference.

Peaky Blinders: Season 3 (10 December)

It is 1924, Tommy Shelby is caught in a dangerous web of international intrigue as he battles with forces that threaten to split his family apart.

Riverdale: Season 2 (New Episodes Weekly)

Riverdale is back for season two and it’s darker than ever. With the shooting of Fred Andrews threatening to plunge the entire town into utter darkness, can Betty unmask the Black Hood to save Archie from going further down the dark and dangerous path he’s on?

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: S3 (New Episodes Weekly)

Rebecca regroups after her latest relationship drama, Josh finds a new calling, Paula and Scott work on their marriage, and Darryl gets baby fever.

Designated Survivor: Season 2 (New Episodes Weekly)

With the conspiracy more alarming than ever, a fiery lawyer joins President Kirkman’s staff and Agent Wells forms an alliance with a British spy.

El Camino Christmas (Available Today)

Stuck in a liquor store during an alleged robbery, a group of strangers shares hidden truths and forms an unexpected bond on Christmas Eve.

Craig Ferguson: Tickle Fight (Now on Netflix)

Roguish comic Craig Ferguson reveals the world’s oldest joke -- but first he has some unwholesome thoughts on beards, magic and suicidal hamsters.

Gods or Men (aka Born Strong) (December 11)

The four strongest men on the planet compete for the crown. We meet each 400-pound giant in his home country, then on to The Arnold (Schwarzenegger) Strongman Classic

Doctor Who: Season 9 (Now on Netflix)

Now that the Doctor and Clara have established a dynamic as a partnership of equals, they’re relishing the fun and thrills that all of space and time has to offer. Tangling with ghosts, Vikings and the ultimate evil of the Daleks, they embark on their biggest adventures yet.

Life of Crime (Now on Netflix)

Two common criminals get more than they bargained for after kidnapping the wife of a corrupt real-estate developer who shows no interest in paying the $1 million dollar ransom for her safe return.

Wallander: Series 4 (Now on Netflix)

Kenneth Branagh returns to his Bafta Award-winning role as Inspector Kurt Wallander in three feature-length episodes of the acclaimed detective drama based on Henning Mankell’s best-selling novels.

Friends with Money (Now on Netflix)

The lives of four best friends intertwine around their relationships with one another, their significant others and their wallets. However, one of them, who is unmarried and less well-off than the others, decides to go out and clean houses to make ends meet.

The Secret (Now on Netflix)

An assembly of writers, philosophers and scientists share The Secret, which reputedly brought success to Plato, da Vinci, Einstein and other greats.

My Name is Lenny (9 December)

The life story of one of Britain’s most notorious bare-knuckle fighters, Lenny McLean, also known as "the Guv’nor."